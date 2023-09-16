Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – September 16

Sep 16, 2023 at 07:57

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low 9.

Northeast Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 33 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region with some areas of high hazard in the Far North.

News Tidbits:

  • Runners… Don’t forget the Wawa Trifecta 2023 on October 14 & 15th.
