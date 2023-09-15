Friday Morning News – September 15

Sep 15, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few showers ending after midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 34 (33 Thursday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 3 are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region with some areas of high hazard in the Far North.
