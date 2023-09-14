Thursday Morning News – September 14

Sep 14, 2023 at 07:57
Weather: Frost Advisory
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 (33 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, two are under control and 31 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- A collision on Hwy 17 Eastbound at the White Lake Narrows Bridge has closed the eastbound lane and shoulder. The incident occurred at closed at 3:34 a.m Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.
