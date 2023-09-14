SE OPP Wawa – Person Arrested and Charged after Disturbance

A Wawa resident is facing charges after a domestic dispute. On September 8, 2023, shortly before 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Ontario Street in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order – three counts
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
