Wednesday Morning News – September 13

Sep 13, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 2 with patchy frost.
Frost Advisory for Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon, Rossport
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There are 33 (33 Monday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, one is not under control, two are under control and 30 are being observed. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have been receiving complaints related to disobeying school crossing guards, speeding and aggressive driving. The OPP remind motorists that students from the local secondary and elementary schools use these detour streets to walk or cycle to and from school. Slow down early when approaching construction zones. Be patient and obey signs, signal persons, obey school crossing guards, allow extra following space and be ready to stop.
- PM Trudeau has made changes in the senior ranks of the public service:
-
Jean-François Tremblay, currently Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective September 18, 2023.
-
Paul Thompson, currently Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective September 18, 2023.
-
- The Temerty Foundation, established by James and Louise Temerty, has made a $10 million gift to support NOSM University medical students and to advance and grow social accountability and health equity initiatives. In recognition of this transformational gift, NOSM University’s Centre for Social Accountability will be renamed the Dr. Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity.
Government Announcements:
- Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation in Scarborough at 10 a.m.
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in Brampton at 11 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – September 13 - September 13, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – September 12 - September 12, 2023
- Monday Morning News – September 11 - September 11, 2023