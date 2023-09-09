Men’s Night Golf – September 7th

108 players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Spare – 32
2nd: Jeff Lamon, Monte White, James Morden – 33
3rd: Paul Bernath, Vic Sillanpaa, Shane Bukowski – 34
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Eric Mitrikas, Paul Bernath, Jim Wallace – 34
2nd: Roger Gamache, Jason Thibodeau, Carl Chabot – 34
3rd: John Simon, Max Simon, Spare – 35
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Spare – 36
2nd: Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis, Spare – 36
3rd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 36
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Frank Desmoulin – 36
2nd: Ron Hale, Ray McGreggor, Marc Beland – 36
3rd: Andre Champagne, Jules Anglehart, Spare – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Darryl Godin, Carl Halverson, Hayden Halverson, – 37
2nd: Kevin Auger, Claude Sampson, Gilles Cyr – 37
3rd: Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Steve Jozin, Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead – 38
2nd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Bob Cliffe, Paul Weaver – 38
3rd: Scott Nolan, Matt Kloosterhuis, Richard Davidson – 39
7th FLIGHT:
1st : Jeremi, Lord, Adam Martelli, Sam Vachon – 40
8th FIGHT:
1st : John Nelson, Ty Martel, Nick Castilloux – 41
Special Event Winners:
North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Monte White
Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Dylan Buckell
Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Paul Bernath
Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Jarret Ralph
RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5:Frank Desmoulin
AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Andre Champagne
Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Carl Chabot
Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Anders Dereski
Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Carl Halverson
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive
Hole # 5: Paul Bernath
Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Darryl Godin
Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Darryl Godin
Winner of Cash Draw $54.00 : Gilles Cyr (drawn by Mojo)
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3 & 7 – $4375.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4429.50 ($4375.50 + $54.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25-foot putt $986.00 – No Winner last week. Next week’s putt will be $1040.00 ($986.00 + $54.00) – 3 putters for next week –Vic Sillanpaa, Mike Hogan, Adam Martelli – Putt off will happen on September 14th
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!
