Men’s Night Golf – September 7th

108 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Spare – 32

2nd: Jeff Lamon, Monte White, James Morden – 33

3rd: Paul Bernath, Vic Sillanpaa, Shane Bukowski – 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Eric Mitrikas, Paul Bernath, Jim Wallace – 34

2nd: Roger Gamache, Jason Thibodeau, Carl Chabot – 34

3rd: John Simon, Max Simon, Spare – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Spare – 36

2nd: Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis, Spare – 36

3rd: Kevin Sabourin, Rick Funk, Spare – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Frank Desmoulin – 36

2nd: Ron Hale, Ray McGreggor, Marc Beland – 36

3rd: Andre Champagne, Jules Anglehart, Spare – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Darryl Godin, Carl Halverson, Hayden Halverson, – 37

2nd: Kevin Auger, Claude Sampson, Gilles Cyr – 37

3rd: Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Steve Jozin, Rob Vernier, Karl Benstead – 38

2nd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Bob Cliffe, Paul Weaver – 38

3rd: Scott Nolan, Matt Kloosterhuis, Richard Davidson – 39

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Jeremi, Lord, Adam Martelli, Sam Vachon – 40

8th FIGHT:

1st : John Nelson, Ty Martel, Nick Castilloux – 41

Special Event Winners:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Monte White

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Dylan Buckell

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Paul Bernath

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Jarret Ralph

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5:Frank Desmoulin

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Andre Champagne

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Carl Chabot

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Anders Dereski

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Carl Halverson

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive

Hole # 5: Paul Bernath

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Darryl Godin

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Darryl Godin

Winner of Cash Draw $54.00 : Gilles Cyr (drawn by Mojo)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3 & 7 – $4375.50 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4429.50 ($4375.50 + $54.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25-foot putt $986.00 – No Winner last week. Next week’s putt will be $1040.00 ($986.00 + $54.00) – 3 putters for next week –Vic Sillanpaa, Mike Hogan, Adam Martelli – Putt off will happen on September 14th

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!