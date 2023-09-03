EC – Heat Warning

Issued 4:45 PM EDT Sunday 3 September 2023

Hot and humid conditions are expected the next few days.

A hot and humid airmass is expected through Tuesday. Daytime highs will be very atypical of early September, with highs reaching 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. Overnight minimum temperatures in the up teens are expected, providing little relief from the heat. Areas close to the Lake Superior shoreline will be several degrees cooler.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Tuesday night.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.