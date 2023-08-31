Fog Advisory (Schreiber to St. Joseph Island)

6:28 AM EDT Thursday 31 August 2023

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

At 6:28 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory stating that ‘Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.” This fog is expected to lift later this morning. Motorists should be aware that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, drive with care.