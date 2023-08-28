SE OPP Chapleau – Traffic Complaint leads to Numerous Charges for Driver

A traffic complaint from a concerned citizen has resulted in numerous charges for one individual. On August 27, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 101 near Chapleau.
When officers located the suspect vehicle, the driver initially refused to stop for police. Officers were eventually able to conduct a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Justain BEAULIEU, 41 years-of-age, of Thompson, Manitoba was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Dangerous Operation
- Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Driver Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Use Centre Lane Improperly
- Litter Highway
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 18, 2023 in Chapleau.
