SE OPP Chapleau – Traffic Complaint leads to Numerous Charges for Driver

A traffic complaint from a concerned citizen has resulted in numerous charges for one individual. On August 27, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 101 near Chapleau.

When officers located the suspect vehicle, the driver initially refused to stop for police. Officers were eventually able to conduct a traffic stop, where investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Justain BEAULIEU, 41 years-of-age, of Thompson, Manitoba was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous Operation

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Driver Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Fail to Stop for Police

Use Centre Lane Improperly

Litter Highway

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 18, 2023 in Chapleau.