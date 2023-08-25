Ladies Night Golf – August 23rd

93 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 37

2nd: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37

3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Anya Switzer, Natalie Bryar, Jacinda Belisle – 42

2nd: Anjali Oberai, Ateeya Vawda, Lise Noel – 42

3rd: Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Christina Portis, Debbie Tavella, Tania Case – 44

2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44

3rd: Wendy Bonitzki, June Hardy, Kathy Turyk – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Pinky Tuskadaro – 46

2nd: Chantal Turcotte, Valerie Levesque, Edith Levesque – 47

3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 48

2nd: Wendy Smith, Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier – 48

3rd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 50

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran Spare – 53

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Mel Charbonneau

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Margaret Davidson

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jan Gagnon

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot): Diedre Dupuis

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4: Maury O’Neill

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Connie Taylor

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Cassee Provost

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Linda Mann

R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot): Ateeya Vawda

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Charlee Simon

Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Mel Charbonneau

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot): Marcie DLF

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Jen Lamontagne

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Lise Bernath

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Lise Noel

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1715.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1762.00!! -$1715.50 + $46.50)

15 Foot Putt – $292.50 Total – No winner (Next will be $339.00 – $292.50 + $46.50) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 30th – Channel Charon, Luan Buckell, Tracey Vernier – (drawn by Aaron)

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.