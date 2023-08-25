Ladies Night Golf – August 23rd

93 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 37
2nd: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37
3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 39
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Anya Switzer, Natalie Bryar, Jacinda Belisle – 42
2nd: Anjali Oberai, Ateeya Vawda, Lise Noel – 42
3rd: Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis – 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Christina Portis, Debbie Tavella, Tania Case – 44
2nd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44
3rd: Wendy Bonitzki, June Hardy, Kathy Turyk – 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Pinky Tuskadaro – 46
2nd: Chantal Turcotte, Valerie Levesque, Edith Levesque – 47
3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 48
2nd: Wendy Smith, Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier – 48
3rd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 48
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, MacKenzie Mathias – 50
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran Spare – 53
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Mel Charbonneau
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Margaret Davidson
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jan Gagnon
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot): Diedre Dupuis
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4: Maury O’Neill
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Connie Taylor
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Cassee Provost
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Linda Mann
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot): Ateeya Vawda
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Charlee Simon
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Mel Charbonneau
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot): Marcie DLF
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Jen Lamontagne
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Lise Bernath
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Lise Noel
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1715.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1762.00!! -$1715.50 + $46.50)
15 Foot Putt – $292.50 Total – No winner (Next will be $339.00 – $292.50 + $46.50) names drawn will putt this coming week, August 30th – Channel Charon, Luan Buckell, Tracey Vernier – (drawn by Aaron)
Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
