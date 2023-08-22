Men’s Night Golf – August 17th

138 players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Chris Simon – 32

2nd: Cooper Moore, Kyston Stevens, Spare – 32

3rd: Paul Bernath, John Simon, Rick Wilson – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Matt Kloosterhuis, Andrew Chalykoff, Spare – 33

2nd: James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Monte White – 33

3rd: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Spare – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque, Eric Comtois – 35

2nd: Mojo, Rolly Lachappelle, Joe McCoy – 35

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Rick Funk, Ray Baronette, Gilbert Bouchard – 36

2nd: Jarret Ralph, Kory Charbonneau, Andre Roy – 36

3rd: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Rocco, Derek Lamon – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin, Spare – 36

2nd: Andre Champagne, Spare – 37

3rd: Pat Lynette, Don Humphries, Mark Szekely – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Zack White, Derek Hardy, Spare – 38

2nd: Ron Hale, Ray McGreggor, Marc Beland – 38

3rd: Joe McCoy, Bill Fahrer, Tyler Fahrer – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Paul Bernath, Tony Thomas, Ronnie Rutland – 38

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 38

3rd: Tom Terris, Luke Belanger, Tom Fahrer – 39

8th FIGHT:

1st: Billy Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ryan Cooke – 39

2nd: The Szekely Boys…Dan Daniel & Mathew – 39

3rd: Peter Kusic, Mike Cotterill, Bryan Nanni – 39

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Eric Mitrikas, Jim Wallace, Scott Robinson– 41

FLIGHT: 10

1st : Joe Huff, Aaron Nelson, Parker Moore – 42

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: John Desgagnes

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Chris Simon

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Brandon Case

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Chris Simon (EAGLE!)

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Denis Green

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Jeff Amos

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Rocco…a.k.a. Bob Cliffe

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Chris Simon

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Antonio Alexopoulos

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Tony Thomas

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Sam Vachon

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Rob Vernier

Winner of Cash Draw $69.00 : Luc Belanger(drawn by Thomas)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $4119.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $4188.00 ($4119.00 + $69.00) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $791.00 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $860.00 ($791.00 + $69.00) – 3 putters for next week –Joe McCoy, Marc Desjardine, Ronnie Rutland – Putt off will happen August 24th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!