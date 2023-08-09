SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Resident charged with Possession & Driving while under Suspension

A Wawa resident is facing charges following a traffic stop. On August 7, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol, when they stopped a motor vehicle on George Street in Wawa.

Investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of suspected cocaine.

As a result, Brandon ANDRE-AUCLAIR, 27 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Under Suspension

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 11, 2023 in Wawa.