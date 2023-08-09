SE OPP Wawa – Individual charged in Break and Enter

An individual is facing multiple charges after breaking into a business in Wawa. On August 2, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a break and enter to a business on Pinewood Drive in Wawa. During the break and enter, damage was done to an exterior door, and items were taken from inside.

Through investigation, police were able to identify and locate the accused. As a result, 34-year-old Ilyes SAHED, of Montreal, Quebec was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a Place

Theft Under $5000 – two counts

Mischief Under $5000

The accused remains in custody.