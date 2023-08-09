Morning News – August 9

Weather:

Today – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 45 (49 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 are not under control, 4 are being held, 11 are under control and 27 are being observed.

Wawa 26 is a 0.3 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 18 kilometres north of Marathon and 2.5 kilometres northeast of North Skipper Lake. Two FireRanger crews are working on suppressing this fire.

is a 0.3 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located about 18 kilometres north of Marathon and 2.5 kilometres northeast of North Skipper Lake. Two FireRanger crews are working on suppressing this fire. Wawa 27 is a 0.1 hectare fire that is under control. This fire is located about 15.5 kilometres east of Marathon and 1.8 kilometres north of Highway 17. One FireRanger crew is working on suppressing this fire.

The fire hazard varies from moderate to high for most of the Northeast Region; however, the southern part of the region continues to see a low fire hazard.

News Tibits: