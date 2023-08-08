Morning News – August 8

Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 49 (42 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 fires are not under control, 4 are being held, 11 are under control, and 27 fires are being observed.

The fire hazard is low for areas east and south of Spanish, Greater Sudbury, and Temiskaming Shores. For the rest of the Northeast Region, the fire hazard varies between moderate and high with a pocket of extreme remaining around Thessalon.

News Tidbits: