Morning News – August 8

Aug 8, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 13.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 49 (42 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 fires are not under control, 4 are being held, 11 are under control, and 27 fires are being observed.
The fire hazard is low for areas east and south of Spanish, Greater Sudbury, and Temiskaming Shores. For the rest of the Northeast Region, the fire hazard varies between moderate and high with a pocket of extreme remaining around Thessalon.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that a typical mile of rail line requires approximately 2,112 timber ties/sleepers? A new company in Sudbury is planning to fabricate concrete ties, which would mean about 316 less ties per mile and less waste. At this time there is no place in Canada that incinerates used creosote-soaked wooden ties.
- Skywatchers might like to look at Venus through a telescope this week. Venus has narrowed into an incredibly thin crescent. Venus is less than a week away from “inferior conjunction,” when it will become even thinner and more beautiful than it is now.
- Congratulations to LP Building Solutions (who purchased Forex’s Wawa OSB Facility) just won Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplace 2023 award. Jen Bowman, Corporate Communications Specialist (LP Building Solutions in Nashville) explained, “This award is a MAJOR accomplishment for us as we’re not only part of the inaugural list, but it shows how our team members are committed to implementing our leadership behaviors to create an outstanding company culture.”
