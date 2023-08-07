Nipigon OPP – Investigation continues into theft of vehicles

On the 4th and 5th of August, 2023, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received 2 reports of thefts of motor vehicles from an industrial site in Nipigon Township.

It was determined on these dates persons attended the property and removed 3 vehicles, a trailer and brush/tree clearing equipment. Damage was also caused to other vehicles on site including the removal of a catalytic converter.

As a result of police investigation and with assistance from the owner and public, police have recovered a Honda Pioneer side-by-side utility vehicle a Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle, an enclosed trailer, a Ford F250 truck, and some of the brush clearing equipment.

Members of the Nipigon OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.