Morning News – August 7

Weather:

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 42 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 8 fires are not under control, 3 are being held, 4 are under control and 27 fires are being observed.

August 5 (start) Wawa 17 (out) – 0.2 hectares and located approximately 2 kilometers north of Okoko Lake. Wawa 18 (out) – 0.1 hectares and located 9 kilometers west of the community of White Lake. Wawa 20 (out) – 0.1 hectares and is located 7 kilometers north west of Apisabigo Lake. Wawa 21 (out) – 0.1 hectares and is located between Kabossakwa Lake and Blotter Lake.

Wawa 22 (out) – 0.1 hectares and is located approximately 2 kilometers north west of Lost Lake.

Wawa 23 (out) – is 0.1 hectares and is located 1 kilometer west of Louie Lake in Pukaskwa National Park Wawa 24 (out) – 0.1 hectares and is located approximately 7 kilometers south east of White Lake Provincial Park.

August 4 (start) Wawa 14 (out)

Wawa 12 is located approximately 7 kilometres west of White Lake and is 0.1 hectares in size. It is under control.

is located approximately 7 kilometres west of White Lake and is 0.1 hectares in size. It is under control. Wawa 13 is located approximately 2 kilometres south east of Snowball Lake on the west side of Highway 614 and is 1 hectare in size. It is under control.

is located approximately 2 kilometres south east of Snowball Lake on the west side of Highway 614 and is 1 hectare in size. It is under control. Wawa 15 is under control

is under control Wawa 16 is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 6 kilometers west of Widgeon Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. It is being held.

is 0.1 hectares and located approximately 6 kilometers west of Widgeon Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. It is being held. Wawa 19 is 0.5 hectares and located 2 kilometers east of Kwinkwaga Lake. It is under control.

is 0.5 hectares and located 2 kilometers east of Kwinkwaga Lake. It is under control. Wawa 25 is 0.2 ha and is southeast of the O-Brien siding and is not under control

The Northeast Fire Region has fire hazard values that range from low to moderate in the southern end of the region while the balance of the region has low to high fire hazard values.