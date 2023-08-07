Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Highway 17 is now open. ON511 is no longer showing it closed.

Hwy 17 is now open one lane from White River to Marathon. Near Hemlo at distance marker 862, the westbound lane is closed due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.

The highway is fully closed from Marathon to White River due to a collision near Hemlo at distance marker 862.

Wawa-news has been advised that this will be a lengthy closure. The highway was closed at 14:10.