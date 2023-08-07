Breaking News

Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Aug 7, 2023 at 22:19

Highway 17 is now open. ON511 is no longer showing it closed.

Aug 7, 2023 at 20:40

Hwy 17 is now open one lane from White River to Marathon. Near Hemlo at distance marker 862, the westbound lane is closed due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.

Aug 7, 2023 at 15:40

The highway is fully closed from Marathon to White River due to a collision near Hemlo at distance marker 862.

 

Wawa-news has been advised that this will be a lengthy closure. The highway was closed at 14:10.

