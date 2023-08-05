Morning News – August 5

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 12.

Forest Fire Update:

There are 34 (34 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 fires are not under control, 5 are under control and 27 fires are being observed.

Wawa 12 is located approximately 7 kilometres west of White Lake and is 0.1 hectares in size. It is not under control.

Wawa 13 is located approximately 2 kilometres south east of Snowball Lake on the west side of Highway 614 and is 1 hectare in size. It is not under control.

The fire hazard values are moderate to high throughout most of the Northeast fire region except for an area west of Cochrane along Highway 11 that has a fire hazard value ranging from low to moderate.

