LSPP – Magnificent Moose Magnified & Night at the Museum

SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – Join us as we celebrate Dark Sky Week by lighting up the Visitor Centre after hours for this special annual event. We invite you to explore the museum and commemorate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or herbal tea and meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, Ojibwe skylore, the aurora borealis, bats, owls, nocturnal insects, and more. Outside, join us for campfire songs and s’mores! This event is suitable for all ages. Feel free to bring your own mug!