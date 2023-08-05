Saturday, August 5th
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior. Join Kelly to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.
|7:30 PM – 10:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|SPECIAL EVENT: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM – Join us as we celebrate Dark Sky Week by lighting up the Visitor Centre after hours for this special annual event. We invite you to explore the museum and commemorate LSPP’s Dark Sky Preserve and the beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage it protects. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or herbal tea and meet our Discovery Team as you drop by different stations to learn about the stars, Ojibwe skylore, the aurora borealis, bats, owls, nocturnal insects, and more. Outside, join us for campfire songs and s’mores! This event is suitable for all ages. Feel free to bring your own mug!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- LSPP – Magnificent Moose Magnified & Night at the Museum - August 5, 2023
- LSPP Happenings – August 4 - August 4, 2023
- LSPP Happenings – August 3 - August 3, 2023