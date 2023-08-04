Morning News – August 4

Aug 4, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High 24. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.
Forest Fire Update:
There are 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 6 are under control and 26 fires are being observed.
- Wawa 11 is 0.5 hectares and located approximately 2 kilometres northwest of Lurch Lake in Pukaskwa National Park. It is currently not under control.
The fire hazard values are moderate to high throughout most of the Northeast fire region except for an area west of Cochrane along Highway 11 that has a fire hazard value ranging from low to moderate.
News Tidbits:
- Yesterday at approximately 2:50 p.m. the bulk carrier Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank. The maximum spill potential is 45,174 gallons of diesel. The vessel was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan. A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report. Internal diesel transfers lowered the level of diesel in the leaking tank below the hole, which has been plugged. A Unified Command (8 agencies) has been established to oversee and direct cleanup response efforts.
