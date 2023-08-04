LSPP Happenings – August 4

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

CULTURAL CONVERSATION: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The medicine wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibwe-Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

MEET THE NATURALIST: BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in bear country! Visit with Eunase to learn about these fascinating and powerful creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.

9:30 PM – 10:30 PM