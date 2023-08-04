LSPP Happenings – August 4

Aug 4, 2023 at 08:00
|1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|CULTURAL CONVERSATION: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The medicine wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibwe-Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BEAR NECESSITIES – You are in bear country! Visit with Eunase to learn about these fascinating and powerful creatures and discover some tips to help you be a respectful guest in their home.
|9:30 PM – 10:30 PM
|GUIDED HIKE: BUMP IN THE NIGHT – Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest night skies anywhere in North America, making it a perfect environment for an active nightlife. Join the party with Stuart and Kelly as we kick off our Dark Sky Week by exploring the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.
