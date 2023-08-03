SE OPP – Charges laid after domestic dispute

A Wawa resident is facing criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On July 31, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Mackey Street in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal
- Mischief – Domestic
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
