LSPP – Lake Superior – Moth Madness & Watercolour in the Wild

Events for July 26th, 2023

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MOTH MADNESS – What is the biggest moth in the world? A mamMOTH! If you want to find out who is flying around at night, just turn on a light. Join Heidi and Lauren to kick off National Moth Week and find out what makes moths so special and why we need them.
Drop-in:  1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
ART PROGRAM: WATERCOLOUR IN THE WILD – Lake Superior Provincial Park’s rugged landscape has inspired artists around the world. Join Lauren and Kaitlyn to get inspired and be a part of that legacy. All painting supplies are provided. Feel free to bring a camp chair or a blanket to sit on as you paint.
