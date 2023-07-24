Rock Island – David Newland “Singing for my Supper”

David Newland will be, as he titled it ‘Singing for my Supper’ at a Rock Island House Concert this Friday, July 28th from 7:30 to 9:30.

David Newland is a singer-songwriter whose music expresses the complexities of “Canada” in story and song. His most recent album, Northbound was created in collaboration with Inuit artists Siqiniup Qilauta and a cast of global roots artists. The album was inspired by seven seasons of traveling with Adventure Canada as a Zodiac driver, performer and host. Northbound passionately and playfully explores the tensions between the North as Inuit homeland and Canadian myth.

David has been the musical host of Naturally Superior’s Voyageur Folk Tour from Rossport to Red Rock, and has played Live From the Rock Several times. His newest musical project draws inspiration from the six summers he spent working as a tree planter all across Northern Ontario, beginning in Thunder Bay in 1990.

No reservation is required to attend the concert, just a donation of $20 and a none-perishable food item for the Wawa Food Bank.

If you are interested in a dinner before the concert, there are 14 seats available, call and reserve your seat today.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!