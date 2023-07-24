Morning News – July 24

July 24, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 29 (27 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 6 are under control and 22 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916-hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- Most of the Northeast Fire Region is showing fire hazard values from low to extreme. The most southern section of the region from North Bay to The Massasauga Provincial Park and east to Carleton Place has a low to moderate fire hazard value.
