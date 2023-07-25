Morning News – July 25

July 25, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Low 13.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 30 (29 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 5 are under control and 24 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916-hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard varies from low to high throughout the Northeast Region.
