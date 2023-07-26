July 26, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light this morning. High 20. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 15.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 31 (30 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is being held, 5 are under control 1 is not under control, and 24 are being observed.
- Chapleau 15 was confirmed early Tuesday evening and its status is not under control. This 0.1 hectare fire is located about 5 kilometers north of the east end of Cow River, or 25 kilometers northeast of Batchawana River Provincial Park. One crew is working on suppressing this small fire.
- The fire hazard varies from low to moderate for areas around Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, Kirkland Lake and south. The fire hazard varies between high to extreme around Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst and north.
News Tidbits:
- If you are travelling in the States, remember that the Mackinac Bridge will no longer accept Canadian currency after October 1st.
- Did you know that food insecurity and mental health disorders and substance use disorders are connected? Reading this report shows that there is a connection, and proactively ensuring food can help to reduce the strain on the mental health system. (link) Community supports like the Wawa Community Food Bank and the now-closed Iris Place are important parts of our community.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 26 - July 26, 2023
- Morning News – July 25 - July 25, 2023
- Morning News – July 24 - July 24, 2023