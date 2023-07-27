Morning News – July 27





Weather:

Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14.

North East Forest Fire Update:

There are currently 33 (31 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 6 are under control 1 is not under control, and 26 are being observed.

Chapleau 15 , which was in the July 25 update, was called out today at 0.2 hectare. Cochrane 45 was confirmed July 25 and is located about 50 kilometers northeast of Jog Lake. The 1 hectare fire is being observed.



The fire hazard varies from low to moderate for areas around Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, Kirkland Lake and south. The fire hazard varies between high to extreme The fire hazard varies between low to moderate for most of the region with high pockets around Greater Sudbury, Lake Abitibi, Hearst, and Parry Sound.

News Tidbits: