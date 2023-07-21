LSPP – Healthy Parks, Healthy People Day

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Rocky Point, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: MINDFULNESS WALK – Take a meditative walk with Anna through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Drop-in: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The Medicine Wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibway Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: ROCK ON! – Did you know that Ontario is home to some of the oldest rocks on Earth? Drop by and meet Celeste to learn where the best rock-hunting spots are in the park.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay