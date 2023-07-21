LSPP – Healthy Parks, Healthy People Day

Today, July 21, 2023, Ontario Parks is once again offering free day-use access to provincial parks to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day. This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature. Studies show spending time in nature can improve our mental, physical, and social well-being, including lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.
|11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Rocky Point, Agawa Bay
|GUIDED HIKE: MINDFULNESS WALK – Take a meditative walk with Anna through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Drop-in: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS – The Medicine Wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibway Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|EXPLORATION STATION: ROCK ON! – Did you know that Ontario is home to some of the oldest rocks on Earth? Drop by and meet Celeste to learn where the best rock-hunting spots are in the park.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|ART PROGRAM: GO WILD FOR ART – This Healthy Parks Healthy Peoples Day, embrace your creative side and enjoy some time outdoors by getting your ART on with Kelly! We invite you to capture the special connection you share with Ontario Parks by painting on a natural “tree cookie” canvas. All art supplies will be provided.
|8:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|SPECIAL GUEST PRESENTATION: NEIGHBOURHOOD BAT WATCH – Join University of Winnipeg researchers to learn more about our nocturnal flying friends – BATS! The team will cover general information about these unique creatures’ life history, the current threats they face in the environment, and the conservation efforts both scientists and the public are taking to help protect them.
