LSPP – Meet the Naturalist – Birding Community Science

|
THURSDAY, JULY 20
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre – Awawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: BIRDING COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a feathered friend in the park that you could not identify. Join Stuart to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology and learn how your contributions are so important!
