SE OPP – Hornepayne Resident facing criminal charges after domestic dispute

A Hornepayne resident is facing criminal charges after a domestic dispute. On July 14, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Neesomadina Avenue in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person from Hornepayne was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief – Domestic – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August 2023 in Hearst. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.