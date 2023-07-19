On Friday 14th July, 2023 the Michipicoten Golf Club was home to the 15th annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament.

An amazing day welcomed 138 golfers. As always, the staff of the golf club worked diligently to ensure the day went off without a hitch. Karl, Monica, Dave, Hayli, Amelia, Danielle, Danica, and Kaisten provided exceptional service to the participants. The greens and grounds crew of Jim, John, Aaron, and Dillon presented the course in tip top shape for all to enjoy.

This year boasted 3 “event” holes providing a chance to each participant to win $25 000 on hole #7 (Mission Motors), a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport on Hole #6 (Northern Lights Ford), or $1000 cash on Hole #3 (Whitefish Lodge). Secondary prizes on Hole #3 were also available to any lucky participant. Nobody was able to capitalize, however, there were a few close calls! Special thanks go to the generous donors for those opportunities.

Funds raised from the tournament assist our bursary for students from both M.H.S and Ecole St. Joseph who plan on furthering their education in a field related to law enforcement. This year our chosen recipients were Amelia Carruthers from Ecole St. Joseph and Julien Robert from M.H.S.

In addition to the bursaries, the committee is excited to be providing a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion.

At the end of the day the following prizes were awarded.

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Longest Drive (Senior Men’s) – Kent Achilles

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Regis Chicoine

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Taylor Dumoulin

Hole #3 – Hole in One – No winner

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Raphael Ramsay (eagle)

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (Senior Ladies) – Diane Spencer

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Men’s) – Jeff Amos

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (Ladies’) – Gwen McKnight

Hole #6 – Hole in One – No winner

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – Dave Dupuis

Hole #7 – Hole in One – No winner

Hole #8 – Closest to the Piggy – Sandra Shorey

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Bradley Vachon-Case

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (2nd shot) – Raphael Ramsay

Senior’s Division Winners – (Score 32) Tony Thomas, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath

Mixed Division Winners – (Score 34) Butch Terris, Marcelle Terris, Jarett Asselin

Ladies Division Winners – (Score 33) Toni Rutland, Gwen McKnight, Lise Noel

Men’s Division Winners – (Score 31) (retro due to 3 way tie) Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Taylor Dumoulin

4 Registration Draw winners:

Donna Korytko-Amos

Charlee Simon

Heather Rainville

James Huff

Registration additional prize: Linda Guindon

Yeti draw package – John Simon

Congratulations to all!

On behalf of the committee and the Rose family, we extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who made the day a huge success. Hope to see you all next year!