Men’s Night Golf – July 13

159 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Kyston Stevens, Jim Wallace, Jessy Dechamplain – 29
2nd: Anders Dereski, Lee Bryar, Spare – 29
3rd: Roger Gamache, Dan Guay, Carl Chabot – 30
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Rob Vernier, Nick Alexopoulos, Karl Benstead – 32
2nd: Taylor Dumoulin, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 32
3rd: Michel Lemoyne, Steph Bouchard, Spare – 32
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Chris Simon – 33
2nd: Rene Gagne, Eric Rioux, Dave Jennings – 34
3rd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Anders Morden, Jarett Asselin, Marcus Taber – 34
2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Derek Lamon – 34
3rd: Chris Buckell, Claude Sampson, Blair Mills – 34
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Dean Willand, Gilles Pelletier, Marc Szekely – 35
2nd: Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Alain Bouffard – 35
3rd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachappelle – 36
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Joe Provost, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 36
2nd: Brayden Spooner, Matt Kloosterhuis, Dominic Chasse – 36
3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 36
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Jean Desgagne, Jim Olynik, Eric Comptois – 37
2nd: Tom Fahrer, Tom Terris Luke Morden – 37
3rd: Roger Lefebvre, Mike Hertz, Eric Paquet – 37
8th FIGHT:
1st: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Steve Duchesne – 37
2nd: Paul Bernath, John Simon, Gary Trudeau – 37
3rd: Bill Matheson, Jules Angelhart, Dave Lywenko – 37
9th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan – 38
2nd: Ray Duchesne, Steve Duchesne, Kevin Auger – 38
3rd: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 39
10th FLIGHT:
1st: Rene Couvorette, John Nelson, Derek Massey – 40
2nd: Marcel Provost, Marc Desjardines, Kyle Morris – 40
11th FLIGHT:
1st: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Austin Fellinger, Logan Dunham – 42
2nd: Gino Trovarello, Armondo Trovarello, Spare – 43
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jessy Dechamplain (Eagle!!)
Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2:Chris Buckell
Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jim Wallace
Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Kyston Stevens (Eagle) & Jeff Amos (Eagle)
RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Rene Gagne
AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Tom Fahrer
Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jessy Dechamplain
Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Kevin Auger
Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: John Leadbetter
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Paul Bernath
Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain
Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath
Winner of Cash Draw $79.50 : Garth Wheatley (yes 2 weeks in a row!)(drawn by Danielle)
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,759.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,838.50 ($3,759.00 + $79.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $360.50 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $510.50 ($431.00 + $79.50) – 3 putters for next week –Scott Carruthers, Peter Moore, Al MacDonald – Putt off will happen July 20th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!
