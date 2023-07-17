Men’s Night Golf – July 13

159 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Kyston Stevens, Jim Wallace, Jessy Dechamplain – 29

2nd: Anders Dereski, Lee Bryar, Spare – 29

3rd: Roger Gamache, Dan Guay, Carl Chabot – 30

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Rob Vernier, Nick Alexopoulos, Karl Benstead – 32

2nd: Taylor Dumoulin, Brad Case, Brandon Case – 32

3rd: Michel Lemoyne, Steph Bouchard, Spare – 32

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Chris Simon – 33

2nd: Rene Gagne, Eric Rioux, Dave Jennings – 34

3rd: Al MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Anders Morden, Jarett Asselin, Marcus Taber – 34

2nd: James Morden, Monte White, Derek Lamon – 34

3rd: Chris Buckell, Claude Sampson, Blair Mills – 34

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Dean Willand, Gilles Pelletier, Marc Szekely – 35

2nd: Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Alain Bouffard – 35

3rd: Mike McCoy, Mark McRae, Rolly Lachappelle – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Joe Provost, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 36

2nd: Brayden Spooner, Matt Kloosterhuis, Dominic Chasse – 36

3rd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Tanner Paddock – 36

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Jean Desgagne, Jim Olynik, Eric Comptois – 37

2nd: Tom Fahrer, Tom Terris Luke Morden – 37

3rd: Roger Lefebvre, Mike Hertz, Eric Paquet – 37

8th FIGHT:

1st: Ray Chevrier, Sebastian Chevrier, Steve Duchesne – 37

2nd: Paul Bernath, John Simon, Gary Trudeau – 37

3rd: Bill Matheson, Jules Angelhart, Dave Lywenko – 37

9th FLIGHT:

1st: Ray Renaud, Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan – 38

2nd: Ray Duchesne, Steve Duchesne, Kevin Auger – 38

3rd: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 39

10th FLIGHT:

1st: Rene Couvorette, John Nelson, Derek Massey – 40

2nd: Marcel Provost, Marc Desjardines, Kyle Morris – 40

11th FLIGHT:

1st: Jeremiah Lefebvre, Austin Fellinger, Logan Dunham – 42

2nd: Gino Trovarello, Armondo Trovarello, Spare – 43

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jessy Dechamplain (Eagle!!)

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2:Chris Buckell

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jim Wallace

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Kyston Stevens (Eagle) & Jeff Amos (Eagle)

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Rene Gagne

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Tom Fahrer

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jessy Dechamplain

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Kevin Auger

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: John Leadbetter

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Paul Bernath

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain

Winner: $15 Clubhouse Voucher: Paul Bernath

Winner of Cash Draw $79.50 : Garth Wheatley (yes 2 weeks in a row!)(drawn by Danielle)

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – $3,759.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3,838.50 ($3,759.00 + $79.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $360.50 – No Winner last week. Next weeks putt will be $510.50 ($431.00 + $79.50) – 3 putters for next week –Scott Carruthers, Peter Moore, Al MacDonald – Putt off will happen July 20th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!!