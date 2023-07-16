EC – Fog Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Patchy dense fog will continue tonight and is expected to dissipate through Sunday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.
