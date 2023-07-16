EC – Fog Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

11:23 PM EDT Saturday 15 July 2023

Fog Advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Patchy dense fog will continue tonight and is expected to dissipate through Sunday morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.