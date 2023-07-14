July 14, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 15.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 30 (30 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 1 are being held, 8 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Wawa 9 was confirmed this late afternoon. It is a 1.3 hectare fire located 1 kilometre east of Obakamiga Lake and 2 kilometres west of South Vision Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard is low in the southern part of the region (North Bay, Parry Sound, Pembroke Bancroft). The rest of the region varies from moderate to high hazard with an extreme hazard showing in an area above Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government has approved three new Health Teams for Northern Ontario, a total of 57 Ontario Health Teams:
- Équipe Santé Ontario Cochrane District Ontario Health Team, serving Chapleau, Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Hearst, Hornepayne, Missinabie, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls, and Timmins;
- Équipe Santé Ontario Sudbury Espanola Manitoulin Elliot Lake Ontario Health Team, serving Greater Sudbury and Sudbury East, Espanola, Manitoulin, Elliot Lake, and surrounding areas; and
- Équipe Santé Ontario des régions du Timiskaming Area Ontario Health Team, serving the Timiskaming District and surrounding region.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 14 - July 14, 2023
- Morning News – July 13 - July 13, 2023
- Morning News – July 12 - July 12, 2023