LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Backcountry 101

Meet the Naturalist: Backcountry 101

July 10th, 2023
Drop-in: 10:00 – 12:00 Noon
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Celeste to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

