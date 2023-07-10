LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: Backcountry 101

Meet the Naturalist: Backcountry 101
July 10th, 2023
Drop-in: 10:00 – 12:00 Noon
Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
Calling all paddlers, hikers, and everyone in between! Meet Celeste to get inspired for your next camping trip in the backcountry of Lake Superior Provincial Park.
