Morning News – July 6

July 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 35 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 1 is not under control, 8 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 19 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
- The fire hazard varies from moderate to high throughout most of the Northeast region with areas along the Quebec border and one area north of the watershed and south of the Hwy 144/Hwy 101 junction showing extreme values.
