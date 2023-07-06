Broken Autism Program Suffers Another Setback

The Ford autism programs slow rollout, unstable funding, and unscientific funding caps has led a major GTA service provider to stop providing crucial autism services. Parents are once again left scrambling to find therapy for their kids. In this case the closure is at ErinoakKids, the largest core services provider in Ontario. The Ford autism programs slow rollout, unstable funding, and unscientific funding caps has led a major GTA service provider to stop providing crucial autism services. Parents are once again left scrambling to find therapy for their kids. In this case the closure is at ErinoakKids, the largest core services provider in Ontario.

Core services in the Ontario Autism Program include Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA), Speech Languare Pathology (SLP), and Occupational Therapy (OT). These therapies are criticallife changingto the development of children and youth with autism. Other components of the program will not be as effective without these therapies to build skills and abilities needed for success.

This is not the first cutback in service delivery at ErinoakKids. Following the disastrous program changes made by Fords first minister for children in 2019, ErinoakKids laid off 300 autism program staff. While many were hired back on contract, service capacity was decimated through Halton and Peel regions and the surrounding area. ErinOakKids is also not the first large service provider to abandon core services delivery. CCR in Northern Ontario and CHEO in Ottawa have also stopped delivering core services. Thames Valley Children’s Centre in London has limited their clientele to children six and under.

The rollout of the Ford autism program has been a series of delays and failures. Not one single self-imposed government deadline has been met. Not one single stated government target has been reached. This latest development worsens the province-wide service capacity crisis started by the Ford government four years ago.

The Ontario Autism Coalition calls upon the Ford government to work with regional service providers and to take action to ensure that Core Services, the key component of the Ontario Autism Program, are available across the province to the tens of thousands of children who need them.