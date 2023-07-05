LSPP – Meet the Naturalist: The Flight of the Peregrine & Art Program: Watercolour in the Wild

Meet the Naturalist: The Flight of the Peregrine



July 5th, 2023

Drop-in: 10:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

A now abundant resident in both natural and urban settings, the Peregrine falcon once faced many adversities that almost led to extinction. Join Kelly to follow the story of the Peregrine falcon and discover how these once-endangered species have become the symbol for stewardship and protection of other at-risk species.

Art Program: Watercolour in the Wild

Drop-in: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre

Lake Superior Provincial Park’s rugged landscape has inspired artists around the world. Join Zane to get inspired and be a part of that legacy. All painting supplies are provided. Feel free to bring a camp chair or a blanket to sit on as you paint.