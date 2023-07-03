LSPP – Exploration Station & Meet the Naturalist

EXPLORATION STATION: ROCK ON!
Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
Did you know that Ontario is home to some of the oldest rocks on Earth? Drop by and meet Celeste to learn where the best rock-hunting spots are in the park.
MEET THE NATURALIST: ANISHINAABE MEDICINE WHEEL TEACHINGS
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
The Medicine Wheel is a vital symbol containing many teachings and cycles that the Ojibway Anishinaabeg live by. From the four sacred medicines, seasons, and directions, join Zane to learn about the many teachings found within this powerful symbol.
