Lynne wins with Instant Cash for Life

The possibilities are endless for Lynne Howard of Elliot Lake after winning $1,000 a week for life with INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE (Game #1179). Lynne opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.

Lynne, a retired professional figure skating instructor, said she enjoys playing INSTANT tickets. “I like to try out new games, but CASH FOR LIFE is my go-to,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “This ticket was given to me as a Mother’s Day gift. I give tickets as gifts to family members all the time – I’m glad one of us hit it big!”

When the 63-year-old played her ticket and realized she won, she was overwhelmed. “I scratched the third box and couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Lynne shared the news with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law. “They were all so excited for me!”

With her windfall, Lynne plans to purchase a new boat. “We’ll enjoy the financial security that comes with this win. It’s uplifting and life-changing,” she concluded.

INSTANT CASH FOR LIFE is available for $4 a play and the top prize is $1,000 a week for life. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.46.

The winning ticket was purchased at MacEwen on Main Street in Wellington.