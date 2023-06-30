Breaking News

Ladies Golf Night – June 28

90 Players

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Lise Noel, Charlee Simon – 34
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 35
3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 39

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Anya Switzer, Jacinda Belisle, Jerah Fresque – 42
2nd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Spare – 42
3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 43

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44
2nd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 44
3rd: Lindsey Kobzick, Ashlyn Kobzick, Vanesa Skouris – 45

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Darlene Trovarello, Laura Mitchell, Caroline Desgagne – 47
2nd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 47
3rd: Melanie Charboneau, Gen Hardy, Carrie Belanger – 48

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani, Linda Sillanpaa – 49
2nd: Chrissy McRae, Linda Mann, Katherine Turmelle – 49
3rd: Kathy Miller, Jen McLaughlin, Laurie Oliver – 49

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Nadine Cartledge, Hayley Krasouko Filion,Spare – 49
2nd: Cindy Jozin, Nancy Houle, Spare – 49
3rd: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 51

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Jacinda Belisle
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Linda Guindon
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Tracey Vernier
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot): Vanessa Skouris
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 : Linda Mann
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Paula Provost
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Charlee Simon
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Toni Rutland
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot): Heather Rainville
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Suzanne Lacasse
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Beth Vachon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot): Toni Rutland
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Jody McRae
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Linda Guindon
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Nancy Houle

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1378.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1423.00!! -$1378.00 + $45.00)

15 Foot Putt – $49.50 Total – no winner (Next will be $94.50! – $49.50 + $45.00) names drawn will putt this coming week, July 5th – Rachael Korytko-Amos, Melanie Charbonneau, Laura Mitchell – (drawn by Roger G)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

