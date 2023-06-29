First Nations-in-Assembly Pass Resolution to Remove National Chief RoseAnne Archibald Following Investigation

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) convened a Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) on June 28th to fulfill the mandate of AFN Resolution 03/2022, which called for an investigation and audit of AFN’s Financial and Management Policies. The purpose of the assembly was to report on the findings of a human resources investigation to the First Nations-in-Assembly and address the implications of the investigation involving the AFN National Chief and AFN staff.

Moved by Chief Irene Kells, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, and seconded by Chief Kyra Wilson, Long Plains First Nation, the First Nations-in-Assembly passed Resolution 01, AFN Article 22, Charter Procedures, resolved to remove RoseAnne Archibald from the Board of the Assembly of First Nations and remove her as National Chief.

This resolution comes as the result of a human resources investigation into complaints against the National Chief, as well as Resolution no. 03/2022 passed by the First Nations-in-Assembly in Vancouver, at the July 2022 AFN Annual General Assembly.

The resolution further directs that “the Executive Committee follow the procedures outlined in Article 22(3) of the AFN Charter to select an interim National Chief from amongst themselves and call an election to be held at the December 2023 Special Chiefs Assembly.

“After review of the Investigation Summary Report and hearing from National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, First Nations-in-Assembly accepted the Report and directed the removal of RoseAnne Archibald from the position of National Chief,” stated AFN Nova Scotia Regional Chief Paul Prosper. “This decision was made due to her violation of the Whistleblower Policy and breach of the Executive Committee’s Code of Conduct. As a result, the position of National Chief will remain vacant until an interim National Chief is selected from the Executive Committee. As directed by First Nations-in-Assembly, an election will be scheduled for the December 2023 SCA.”

“The Chiefs and Proxies in Assembly have voted on this resolution with 163 in favour, 62 opposed and 6 abstaining,” added AFN Nova Scotia Regional Chief Paul Prosper. “We will adhere to the directives outlined in the resolution based on the decisions made today by the First Nations-in-Assembly and in accordance with the resolution’s terms. We look forward to getting back to the important work of advancing First Nations priorities and acting on behalf of the best interests of our communities. We extend our best wishes to RoseAnne Archibald in her future endeavors.”

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is a national advocacy organization that works to advance the collective aspirations of First Nations individuals and communities across Canada on matters of national or international nature and concern. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.