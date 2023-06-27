Algoma District School Board Deeply Saddened by Passing of Trustee Russell Reid

It is with deep sadness that the Algoma District School Board has learned of the passing of Trustee Russell Reid on June 26, 2023.

Reid continuously served as Trustee for the communities of North Algoma and Chapleau for 29 years, having been first elected in 1994. He served as ADSB Chair for two years and Vice-Chair for five years. Over the years, committees of special interest to Russell included Principal & Vice-Principal Selections, Director & Superintendent Selections, the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) and Operations, and Budget Committee.

Provincially, Trustee Reid was actively involved in the Ontario Public School Board Association (OPSBA), most recently as a Regional Director and, in 2020, was awarded the OPSBA President’s Award, in recognition of his 25 years of service to public education in Ontario.

A resident of Wawa since 1989, Russell was a community-minded individual and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Wawa for over 20 years. Russell believed that everyone — from pre-school to adult – who entered an ADSB site, deserved to graduate as a “Confident Leamer and Caring Citizen”, able to contribute to their communities, province and country. Russell truly exemplified the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self’.

ADSB Director of Education, Lucia Reece, has, over the years, referred to Trustee Reid as a lighthouse, noting: “Russell’s home is in a community along the shores of Lake Superior, thus it is fitting that I liken Russell to a lighthouse. A lighthouse truly is a symbol of great strength and has two main purposes: to provide navigational guidance; and to warn of dangerous areas. As Director, I appreciated having Russell at the table, as he provided both of those purposes to our discussions and decisions. When the issues, or shall I say “the waters” got stormy, Russell would always anchor us with navigational guidance and experienced insight to warn of potential dangers. We have been blessed to have had Russell as a beacon and for his never-ending watchfulness. We were blessed to have had his guiding light and he will

be greatly missed around our Board table.”

On behalf of the Board Trustees, Chair Jennifer Sarlo noted the significant loss of a colleague: “The Board mourns the loss of our colleague, mentor and friend. Russell was an unwavering advocate for all students in the Board and one who represented his northern communities so tirelessly. As Chair of the Board, I appreciated his support and expertise as he quietly offered advice and help wherever needed. A humble man ofmany talents and experiences, numerous trustees, past and present, have reflected on his mentorship and example. His historical references often aided the Board in wise decision-making. He always kept the big picture in mind and the students at the center of our discussions. Provincially, he was a dedicated Director supporting all trustees around the Ontario Public School Board Association table. His expertise and experience will be missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Maria, his family, friends and community. Russell has left big shoes not easily filled.”

ADSB staff extend their deepest condolences to Trustee Reid’s family and friends and keep them in their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.