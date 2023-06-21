Leadership, community engagement and athletic excellence

Delaney Schumacher, a grade 12 student at École secondaire Saint Joseph (Wawa), stands out for her reliability, smile and perseverance when facing challenges. Highly appreciated by her peers and school staff, Delaney displays excellent time-management skills and maximizes her participation in school as well as community activities.

Always in a good mood, Delaney has demonstrated exemplary behaviour and actively participates in school activities. Known for her leadership qualities and team spirit, this ÉS Saint-Joseph student is a member of the school’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams, and competed at the OFSAA provincial cross-country running competition.

Beyond her commitment to school activities, Delaney also contributes to the vitality of her community. Having accumulated over 250 volunteer hours of community service, she has supported several community organizations such as the Wawa Rotary Club, the Wawa Figure Skating Club and the Wawa Minor Hockey Association. In 2022, she was presented the Wawa Minor Hockey Association’s Volunteer of the Year award.

An excellent figure skater, Delaney has qualified for the provincial figure skating championships for the past four years. Because of her remarkable skills, Delaney was invited this year to participate in a provincial figure skating development camp.

The Chevaliers and École Saint-Joseph team would like to congratulate Delaney and wish her a great deal of success in all her future endeavours!