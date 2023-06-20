Superior Projects Ltd. to construct Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites Hotel in Hornepayne

Studio 6 Hornepayne is pleased to announce that Superior Projects Ltd. of Steinbach, Manitoba, will be constructing the 44 suite Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites Hotel in Hornepayne.

Over the last few months, Evan Schinkel and his team have been assembling the required sub trades and marshalling the process for construction. Our design features both spacious rooms, as well as full-service suites with full kitchen facilities, and an in-room dining area.

The foundation work has begun with the location of foundation piles, surveyed by Urso Surveying, and it’s planned to use a screw pile foundation, similar to our other projects. Once the foundation piles are in the concrete, grade beam will be laid out and the entire project will be anticipated to take 11 months to completion.

Our current design features a more streamlined 2-storey design that uses our land footprint more effectively. The hotel will also feature an outdoor patio and a comfortable lobby and coffee/vending relaxation area.

Overall, we are excited about the design and are looking forward to the construction season.