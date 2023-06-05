Breaking News

Morning News – June 5

Jun 5, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • Wawa 3 remains at 6,810 hectares and is not yet under control. An Implementation Order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place.

News Tidbits:

  • The Goose Nest Youth Makers Market was a success on Saturday! Of special note was Kirk Whitlock’s class at École publique l’Escalade – they were selling plants and beeswax wraps – and sold out!

