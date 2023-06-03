Mayor Hart – June 2nd Update

June 2, 4:45pm

UPDATE

Our current status remains ‘NO THREAT’

The outlook for the next 72 hours is ‘no change’.

The sprinkler system is still being expanded.

Please slow down and use caution when driving over the hoses that are crossing streets. Cones and ramps and signs are in place.

*************************************************

While our condition remains stable and no threat the town information line will be manned during regular business hours.

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

807-822-2450 ext 204

If the status changes, this line will be manned outside of regular hours.

*************************************************

Please continue to relay the update information to family, friends and neighbours that do not have computer access.

Thank you for your continued support as we all work together.

Mayor T. Hart

