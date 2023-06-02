Morning News – June 2

Jun 2, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Local smoke. Low 13.
North East Forest Fire Update:
Wawa 2, which began on May 26, remains at 105 hectares and is not yet under control.
- Wawa 3, which began on May 27, is not yet under control and is 6810 hectares. This fire is located about 9 km southeast of White River along TransCanada Highway 17 by the Depew River. There are 5 helicopters and 12 FireRanger crews assigned to the fire; additional resources have be requested. Fixed-wing fire suppression aircraft have been actively working on priority areas of the fire. Bucketing helicopters, service, and transport helicopters are also working on the fire. Structural protection is ongoing in the area.
News Tidbits:
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the first Friday of June each year will be proclaimed the National Day Against Gun Violence, a day to pay tribute to the lives lost to gun violence and recommit to a future free from it.
- Inspector Megan Moriarity is the new Detachment Commander of the Nipissing West OPP Detachment. In 2015, Inspector Moriarity was promoted to Staff Sergeant and served as the Detachment Commander for the Superior East Detachment.
- The Ontario government is now requiring at-risk employers to ensure their workplaces have a life-saving naloxone kit on hand and workers trained on how to use them.
Provincial Announcements:
- Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry at 11:30 a.m. in Bleinhem
